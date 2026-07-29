New Opportunity for Our Family — Help Us Get There

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read our story.

My name is Matt, and I am a husband and father of five wonderful children, ranging in age from 10 months to 18 years old. Over the past several months, our family has faced significant financial hardship after my work hours were drastically reduced. What was once a steady six-day work week became only two or three days most weeks, making it increasingly difficult to keep up with rent, utilities, groceries, and other essential expenses.

Despite these challenges, we have been blessed with an opportunity that could change everything for our family. I have received a job offer that will provide stable, full-time employment and allow me to once again provide the security and stability my family deserves. The position requires us to relocate several hundred miles south to begin this new chapter.

Unfortunately, after months of reduced income, we do not have the resources needed to cover moving expenses, housing deposits, utility setup costs, travel expenses, and the gap between our move and my first paycheck. We have the opportunity—we simply need help getting there.

Our fundraising goal of $6,000 will help us secure housing, complete the move, catch up on essential expenses, and get established so I can begin work and provide for my family again.

We are not asking for a handout. We are asking for help reaching a new beginning and the chance to stand on our own feet once more. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference for our family. If you are unable to give, sharing our fundraiser and keeping us in your prayers would mean the world to us.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support during this difficult season. We are hopeful that, with God's help and the support of others, we can move forward into a brighter future for our children.

May God bless you and your family.

With sincere gratitude,

Matt and Family