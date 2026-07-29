New nonmedical homecare start up

We are trying to launch a nonmedical home care agency, with the hope of redefining homecare, we believe everyone deserves to age in own home for as long as possible.

Our area is in what the state has called," Homecare desert" So many times i hear people who are rushed into nursing homes, due to no help available at home. With your help we would like to change that. our goal is 25,000. this will ensure that we meet strict health and safety regulations all state credentials, and insurance are met, please help us bridge the gap between vulnerable individuals with compassionate high-quality care. All funds received with go to filing fees, mobility ,transferring and other special equipment, and general start-up cost.