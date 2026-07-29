Hey everyone I am trying to give a new mama a boost on starting over in life. She’s 24, her husband put her on the street 3 months pregnant and divorced her with no car nowhere to go. She’s now staying with an amazing couple but needs transportation to and from work. We are trying to help save her money to put a down payment on a vehicle as she does work full time right now. She is dedicated and super sweet. We would absolutely love all the help, support, and prayer!