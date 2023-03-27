New Life Tabernacle Maisailand needs drinkng water

We are a Christian church in an impoverished area about an hour from Nairobi, Kenya. We are in need of drinking water, food, medicine, clothing, and school books for the children.

The Lord has blessed us in many ways, but we have needed a well for several years now. It is nearly a two hour trip for my wife to get jugs of drinking water and bring them back. The well for the village will cost a minimum of $3000 (300,000.00 kes). We need your help.



