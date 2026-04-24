New life, old teeth,extreme pain in the way

I'm decided to change my life in more ways than one being a parent who decides to be there a daughter who decides to be there and most of all a person who decides to be there for myself it all started when I pretty much fell in love and I fell in love with the best person on Earth and decided to change my life and now my my teeth are in the way of a lot of things getting a job I'm in pain all the time and just overall health and at this rate I'm not sure what to do because I definitely cannot get Medicaid and I don't have a job and it's the pain is preventing me from having a job I feel like my teeth are the only thing holding me back my daughter is 13 now and I've missed 6 years of her life and honestly I'm ready to put my best foot forward but being in pain all the time it's making my stomach hurt taking tylenols I don't want to take any substances so I feel like this is what I need in my next journey in life and I just need some help I'm 40 years old I'm from Virginia Beach and I'm just looking for someone to just maybe bless me with a gift that would mean the world to me