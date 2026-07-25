New Kidney!

Hi everyone,

This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do because asking for help has never come easily to me. But today, I’m choosing to be vulnerable.

I’m 35 years old, and for the past six years, I’ve been living with Stage 5 kidney failure and receiving dialysis treatments. While dialysis has kept me alive, it has also come with countless physical, emotional, and financial challenges. My greatest hope is to receive a kidney transplant and finally have the opportunity for a healthier future.

Unfortunately, the costs associated with a transplant are overwhelming. Between medical expenses, medications, travel, recovery, and other transplant-related costs, the financial burden is more than I can manage on my own.

If you are able to donate to my GoFundMe, no matter the amount, it would mean more to me than words can express. If you’re not in a position to give, sharing my fundraiser with your family, friends, or on social media would be an incredible blessing.

Every donation, every share, and every prayer brings me one step closer to a second chance at life. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting me in any way you can. Your kindness and generosity give me hope during one of the most challenging seasons of my life.

With love and gratitude

Sydnie



