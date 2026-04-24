My phone is becoming too small for editing, and it makes it difficult to work efficiently. The screen size limits how much I can see at once, which slows me down when editing videos, photos, or other projects. A new iPad would give me a larger display, better multitasking features, and more space to work comfortably. It would help me stay productive, make editing easier, and allow me to create higher-quality content without constantly zooming in or switching between apps.



