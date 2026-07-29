New Iconography for St Thomas Orthodox Church

Help Us Beautify the Temple of St. Thomas the Apostle Orthodox Church





St. Thomas the Apostle Orthodox Church is a small, vibrant parish in Kokomo, Indiana. Born from the Evangelical Orthodox Church, our founding members came from diverse Protestant backgrounds and, by God’s grace, were united to the Orthodox Church in America (OCA).

This little rural community—made up mostly of farmers and working-class families—has faithfully served Christ for decades. We’ve given the OCA iconographers, chanters, clergy, and even a priest who became bishop of our diocese. Though we’ve never had the resources of larger parishes, the Lord has now blessed us with explosive growth. New families are arriving, and many young people are encountering the ancient Faith for the first time.

With this joyful growth comes an urgent need: our modest temple desperately needs new iconography. Beautiful icons will help us serve these young souls well, making the Divine Liturgy as radiant and spiritually nourishing as possible so every heart that enters can encounter the glory of God more fully.

As an iconographer and a chanter in the parish, I—along with our priest and the whole community—long to make our worship as beautiful as the Faith it proclaims. We know this beautification will help our parish continue to grow and thrive. We don’t have the means to do it alone, but we belong to a faithful and loving Orthodox brotherhood that spans the country and the world.

Every gift, no matter the size, will go directly toward commissioning these new icons. If you feel moved to help a small but faithful parish shine for the next generation, please prayerfully consider supporting us today.

Thank you and may God richly bless you!





Please note -I am set as recipient ONLY TEMPRORILY, while we get things set up with the church accounts. I WILL NOT CASH OUT DIRECTLY INTO MY PERSONAL ACCOUNT. I do not wish for people to be suspicious about that.

As the primary iconographer I am handling the project and seek to remove the burden from the priest and parish council during the actual fundraising process. This is a service that I am offering to my parish in order to help pay for these projects, and a service I intend to offer to other parishes in the future through my iconography business.