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New house

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCrystal Bell

Fundraiser funds will be received by Crystal Bell

New house

My house had been breaking done since 2019, it was given to me in a will in a bad condition and have put money into fixing it ($1,500) and everything just get worsening the next year, the hot water line broke, the foundation is sinking and is at a slope so that make the window and doors ajar making everything harder to keep the house cooler in the hot heat and the cold winter steep in even easier as well, the furnace is old as the trailer home is as well (1898 to 1973), the under side of it is falling apart making the bathtub freezing to touch in the winter time the basement isn't very big for my kids and grandparents to all go into if a tornado hit us I need room for ten people to fit into the basement for any tornado located in my area and honestly an actual house would be so much safer to survive in then a trailer home that can and will fly off into the wind (

Literally have seen it and fear of it to happening to me as I don't have another place to move to or live in)

I believe that the Lord can do anything possible in his will, any thing that can help is a HUGE Blessing in all the good and the bad but to get a house that is extremely safer for any severe weather is better for my family and have been praying for anything that can help this becomes a reality and a huge relief to me and I pray that this get this fix and that no one ever has to ever suffer in this situation and I promise to pay it forward and help others who could also be in this situation as I am having to experience, god bless you and to any one who can help even just a little, it means so much to me...

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