New Home Emergency

I won't stand for domestic violence (screaming and breaking glass all over counts) and at this point I don't know what's next! How do I get me and my girls out of this house? I did the calculations last night and:





One time admin fee $250

Application fee $60 per adult) me and Mariah

Deposit $500

Rent $1692

Pet one time non refundable $300 x2 (I have 2 cats)

Pet deposit $250 x2

Pet rent $50 x2

Total =

• $3762





This is not a joke, yes I need help. I don't have money to just get up and leave. I need to raise $3762.





He can hate me all he wants and call people and bash me, but this (getting violent) I don't have to take! I'm not calling people to tell my side of the story cus they can all believe his I don't care anymore! He doesn't love or want me, he has stated for me to leave multiple times, so I need to do just that! I'm sorry to his late mother's pictures that are lost and if I could fix it I would but I can't, he won't and can't forgive me and bcus I can't fix this our marriage is over. It's not what I want, but he does, so here is my reality right now. What would u do?