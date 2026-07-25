New family car

Life has been full of challenges lately, but I’ve been doing everything I can to keep moving forward. I’m working hard to build a better future for myself, and one of the biggest obstacles I’m facing is not having reliable transportation.

Having a dependable family car would mean so much more than just getting from one place to another. It would allow me to get to work consistently, make it to important appointments, help my family when they need me, and continue working toward a more stable future. Right now, every ride depends on someone else’s schedule or expensive alternatives, making even simple daily tasks stressful.

Asking for help isn’t easy for me, but I’ve learned that sometimes it’s okay to lean on the kindness of others. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to having reliable transportation and a chance to create a more secure future for myself and my family.

If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to me. Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, and for any support you can give. I will always be grateful.



