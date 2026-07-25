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New Evangelization Week 2026

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$3,420 USD

Fundraiser created byJoseph Mailhot

Fundraiser funds will be received by New Evangelization Week

New Evangelization Week 2026

New Evangelization Week July 7-11, 2026

On the Campus of St. Joseph's College in Standish, ME.

Is a five-day formation experience for Catholic Teens in the Diocese of Portland Maine.

www.newevangelizationweek.com

We know that the vast majority of Catholics who drift away from their faith, do so between the ages 16 and 22. What can we do to help teens strengthen their faith so that closeness to Christ and the practice of their Catholic Faith is a lifelong reality? Decades of experience in Catholic youth and young adult ministry has shown us what has the greatest impact! A deeply personal relationship with Christ rooted in the sacraments, intellectual formation that teaches young people how to grapple with difficult questions, and a community of supportive believing peers.

The state of Maine is the second least religious state in America. It is geographically large and sparsely populated. Being a Catholic teen in Maine is characterized by feelings of loneliness, in parishes that struggle to provide dynamic ministry to young people, and in a culture that is hostile to faith.

By gathering teens from across the Diocese for a week, we create the possibility of mutually supportive friendships amongst a culture of Catholicity. The week consists of daily prayer, daily mass, community building activities, and 21 workshops/small groups where teens will study and reflect on the truths of our faith and how to live as a Catholic in our modern culture.

Teen participants are only being asked to pay for the actual room and board expense for our 5 day stay at St. Joseph's College.

This fundraiser, with a goal of $4000, will cover all other administrative expenses related to the event.

The first $1500 will go toward event supplies such as name tags, t-shirts, program booklets, activity equipment, website hosting etc...

The next $1000 will pay for event liability insurance necessary to host such an event.

And the other $1500 will help pay a portion of the room and board of the adult volunteers and chaperones who are generously giving their time and talent in service of the teens.

If we exceed our $4000 goal, funds will be made available as scholarships to teen participants on a needs basis.

Gifts of $100, $50, and $20 really add up and help us achieve this goal and make New Evangelization Week possible, leading Catholic teens in Maine closer to Christ!

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