Core Message: Why New Equipment Matters

Every child deserves to step onto the field protected, confident, and safe. Football is an incredible tool for discipline, teamwork, and community — but only when the equipment meets modern safety standards. Helmets, shoulder pads, and practice gear wear down fast, especially when used by multiple age groups. When equipment ages, safety drops.

Your message should highlight:

Safety first — concussion prevention, proper fit, and updated padding Equal opportunity — every kid, regardless of family income, gets safe gear Community pride — LCG represents Camden; we want our kids protected and looking sharp Longevity — new equipment lasts multiple seasons, reducing long-term costs

🧰 What Equipment We Need (example list)

You can adjust this based on your exact needs, but here’s a strong starting point:

90–100 helmets (youth sizes, modern safety rating) Shoulder pads for all age groups Practice jerseys (you estimated ~$4,000 for 100 kids) Game footballs (4 balls at $100 each = $400) Mouthguards, chin straps, girdles, knee pads Team bags for organization and hygiene

Thank you for your support