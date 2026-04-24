New Chapter: Faith, Books, & Rebuilding

Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters,

Thank you for stopping by and taking a moment to read my story.

Throughout my life, I have always believed in working hard, giving back, and putting others first. I raised four wonderful children, helped raise two of my grandchildren, and spent years as a team mom and coach. For 11 years, I served as a Food Service Manager for Palm Beach County Schools, alongside decades of working as a server, bartender, and manager. Serving others has always been at the heart of who I am.

In recent years, my faith and endurance have been tested to their absolute limits. After going through a divorce, I was renting a home until the owners decided to sell. I moved in with a close friend, but shortly after, he began experiencing severe seizures and falls. When a terrible fall landed him in the hospital, I made the choice to quit my job so I could stay by his side, advocate for his care, and ensure he wasn't alone. We spent three months in the hospital before he sadly passed away.

Following his passing, I found myself in an incredibly vulnerable place. With no job and nowhere to stay, I packed up what I had into my car and drove 18 hours back to my hometown with my faithful dog, Lola, to be near family.

I immediately jumped back into full-time bartending to rebuild my life, but years of physically demanding work had taken a heavy toll on my body. The pain in my back became debilitating. In July 2024, I underwent emergency colon surgery to remove a suspicious spot—praise God, it was non-cancerous. However, while recovering and struggling with mobility, I developed a hernia. By July 2025, I required two major back surgeries within two days—going through my abdomen to repair the hernia and place hardware, and then through my back to complete the procedure.

Because of the severe pain before and between surgeries, I was completely unable to work. To survive and keep a roof over my head, I sold everything I owned of value—including my jewelry and my wedding ring. While I began receiving disability in January 2024, it barely covers basic necessities. Living on the edge of survival has been exhausting, but I refuse to stay down.

I have decided to start my own business. I get knocked down, but I get back up and keep fighting. Unfortunately, I don't have the funds to start this endeavor on my own, which is why I am writing my story and asking for your support. Because heavy physical labor is no longer an option for my body, I am stepping out in faith to launch a low-impact business centered on books, learning, and service.

Why We Need Your Urgent Help Today

We have an immediate, time-sensitive opportunity to acquire a massive starting inventory of books through an auction. I currently have a bid in at $150.00, but bidding will surge as the deadline approaches. The auction closes on August 28th at 6:00 PM, and winning this bid is the vital first step to getting our business off the ground.

Our overall goal of $6,000 will cover the critical startup costs to establish operations:

Auction Inventory & Pickup Logistics: Securing the winning auction bid and funding transportation to pick up the inventory. Storage & Infrastructure: Heavy-duty shelving, storage units, and workspace setup. Essential Technology & Tools: Business computer, inventory management software, high-volume printer, and digital shipping scale. Shipping & Packing Supplies: Boxes, mailers, and operational materials to process and ship orders.

How You Can Partner With Us

Donate: Any contribution—whether $10, $50, or $100—helps us secure this auction inventory before the August 28th deadline. Share: Please share this campaign page with your friends, church community, and social networks. Pray: Keep this auction bid, my health, and this new business venture in your prayers.

Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and for believing in new beginnings. God bless you!

With gratitude and faith,

Shawn Martinez



