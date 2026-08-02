My boyfriend and I recently got in a pretty rough spot financially. Our cars engine just went out which is our only transportation to work and doctors appointments as I am currently pregnant right now. I recently stopped working in hopes of finding a better job with more accommodations for pregnant women and my boyfriend works far out so the buses don’t go to his job and Ubers are simply too expensive. We are trying to raise just enough to get a reliable car that doesn’t have problems back to back. Anything helps and would be greatly appreciated.