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New camera for left handed photographer

Goal$8,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byDustin Salisbury

New camera for left handed photographer

In 2023, my camera was stolen while I was traveling in Nashville, Tennessee. I don't blame the city—I blame myself. The bag was stored under the passenger seat, but the tripod was sticking out of the side, making it an easy target.

Hello, I’m Dustin. I am a photographer from Edmonton, Canada. I live with cerebral palsy that affects the right side of my body. For those who might not know what that means in practice: I have to rest the camera on my right hand and use my left index finger to press the shutter button. Depending on the lens I'm using, it can get incredibly awkward and painful.

Despite that challenge, I absolutely love photographing concerts and events. Being in the photo pit is my happy place. In those moments, capturing an artist giving their all, I feel truly alive. There is simply no feeling like it. I also love street, travel, and landscape photography—being out in the mountains, surrounded by nature, and capturing that raw beauty.

Ever since my camera was stolen, I have been on a slow journey to replace it. High-quality gear is expensive, and saving up takes time. Because of my disability, I only work a very part-time income, allowing me to just put a little aside here and there. It has been a slow process.

With the help of this fundraiser, I hope to replace my camera much quicker and get back to shooting this summer.

Thank you so much for your time, kindness, and consideration.


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