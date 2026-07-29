New boat motor

Hi my name is Steven and I just got me an job boat I am 14 years old and I can’t get an job I spent all my money on the boat and now I have no money for the motor it is an 14ft Jon boat and I was looking at an 15hp and an 12hp I’m in mobile Al and any help would be appreciated I am blessed to get the boat,I want to be getting this motor by 4th of July so I can take it out and have fun on it anything would help thank you👍🏾