New beginnings 🥹

So as everyone knows life has been lifing since 2025 the tornado hit our house and everything has been spit balling since ! We lost EVERYTHING in that tornado and haven’t been fully able to recover since 😭! From furniture , clothes , bedding , EVERYTHING including our home and one of our beloved family pets ! We have been home hopping waiting for a place to call our own again and it finally is happening ! We have the rent money we just need help getting basic home essentials to start us off ! You’re not obligated to help but if you could share , or donate it’ll be greatly appreciated thank you !!!