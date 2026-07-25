New beginnings

I am a single mother of one who suffers from bipolar disorder, and I'm finally able to work. I have a job as a caretaker, and I also clean houses on the side and have an ad on Yelp. It's very hard getting around to where I'm missing a lot of days of work and me and my daughter can face being homeless. I just need help trying to get a vehicle.So I can stay on my feet and live like a real citizen and not let my mental health beat me out of having a normal life