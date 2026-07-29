New Beginning for a Mom of Five

Hi, my name is Brianna, and this is honestly one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write.





I’m a single mom of five children who has been trying to rebuild my life after years of hardship, domestic violence, financial struggles, and now ongoing medical problems that have affected my ability to work. Recently, the pain and swelling in my wrists and arms have become severe enough that even basic daily tasks can be difficult. I’m currently receiving disability while trying to figure out my health and still keep my family afloat.





Despite everything, I refuse to give up on myself or my children.





I recently made the decision to go back to school for clinical esthetics because I want to create a stable future for my family and finally build a career I’m passionate about. I’m trying so hard to turn my pain into purpose and show my kids that no matter how difficult life gets, we keep going.





Right now, though, things are incredibly hard financially. Between rent, transportation, bills, medical issues, and caring for five children with very little support, I’m struggling to make ends meet while preparing to start school. I hate asking for help, and I’ve spent so much time trying to handle everything on my own, but I’ve realized sometimes people need support while they’re rebuilding.





Any donation, share, prayer, or encouragement truly means more than I can explain. Your kindness would help relieve some of the pressure while I focus on healing, completing school, and creating a better future for my children.





Thank you for reading my story and believing in me during one of the hardest seasons of my life. ❤️