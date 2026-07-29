New Apartment for Combat Veteran

I am a young disabled combat veteran who hit a financial wall at the beginning of the year, and have found myself living out of my car with my dog. I live on a fixed income, and because I of my disability I am unable to work.I almost had enough saved up to get into a new apartment and then my car broke down twice in the span of a month. Which took a total of $6,200 from me. It was everything I had and it was intended for my first, last month and security deposit. I was actually about $1,000 short of what I needed. I have a 2 year old German Shepherd and a small car. With the weather getting hot it has been brutal and I need to get into a place as soon as possible. She deserves to have a home. If anyone could help I would be very grateful. God bless you all