New AC and furnace for my parents home

Im starting this fundraiser for my parents because their aging AC unit that is 20 years old, the home was built in 2006, went out in their house. They cant get it recharged because the freon for that AC was outlawed in 2020 due to environmental purposes. So they have to get a new AC unit to keep the house cool for the dogs and my dad. He is disabled and on a fixed income and my mom works but spends most of her time taking care of him. Due to having to replace the AC unit, the furnace is required to be upgraded as well. Im a disabled veteran, so I am on a fixed income and can only help so much. Any help is greatly appreciated! Thank you for taking the time for reading my story, God bless!