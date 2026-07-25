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Never ride faster than your guardian angel can fly

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoshua Guillen

Fundraiser funds will be received by Joshua Guillen

Never ride faster than your guardian angel can fly

I was 21 when this happened, a simple ride home after my shift as a cashier, I was pretty good at what I do, I never gave anyone any problems, I alwsyse helped people even when they needed a little extra to drink, I had never drank any alcohol in my life and still selling it I alwsyse thought to myself, how drinking was so fun , well soon into being of age I had got myself hit by a drunk driver and I ended up in the hospital for 3 months , I had no one with me, everyday I was stuck with no friends or family for support, but then I finally got enough strengths to get out of bed and after alot of therapy, physically, I got my legs to start working again, I haven't had the chance to get back on a bike again but i would love to, its a dream I cant give up on and im struggling right now to save money for another one , i would love some help with this part of my dream , secretly I want a Yamaha r6, and i know imma use this money for good , God gave me a second chance , with a little help from real people that understand me , I just wanna live the life I want , I just figured out I can't do it alone anymore , anything helps me , I'll give back to the community, I'll show people like the younger riders to be careful, I wanna enjoy myself again, it's been rough these past few years , I still go through nightmares, but I have God now with me, thank you for getting to this post and reading this far, your beautiful I know it and your amazing in every way, don't let anyone take that from you, be creative and keep pushing for goals , even if you need help , trust in hope, I do, xoxo donate to me my name is Joshua, I'll inspire many with your help

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