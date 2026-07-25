Never leave a neighbor behind!

Help us build a community that never leaves its neighbors behind.

Life has a way of changing everything in a single moment.

May 19th, 2026 my fiancé Joe was stabbed. He became a victim of this town here in Butler IN. While he was recovering, we found ourselves facing financial hardship. Struggling to keep up with bills while trying to heal. Like so many families, we swallowed our pride and reached out for help through our local township trustee hoping there would be resources available during one of the hardest times of our lives. The help never came.

As we began sharing our story, something unexpected happened. We discovered we weren't alone. We heard from hundreds of families, seniors, veterans, single parents, and hardworking residents in our own community who had also reached out for assistance during difficult times and felt like they had nowhere to turn. That realization changed us. Instead of letting our experience make us bitter, we want to use it to make a difference.

Our goal is to create a community driven program that helps residents with every day needs they may not be able to handle on their own. Whether it's mowing, landscaping, helping with outdoor projects, or lending a helping hand to someone going through illness, disability, or simply a rough season of life. We want our community to know they are not alone!

The funds raised will help us purchase equipment, fuel, landscaping tools, safety gear, and other supplies needed to serve our neighbors.

We believe a community is strongest when people step up for one another. Every donation brings us one step closer to building something bigger than ourselves, a community where no one feels forgotten.

If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others is just as meaningful. Together we can show that kindness is stronger than the hardship and that when one family falls, an entire community can help lift them back up.

Thank you for believing in this mission and for helping us turn one painful chapter into hope for so many others.



