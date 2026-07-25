Never Giving Up

Hello Everyone,

Being taken advantage of by a security company from Manassas VA. They are holding my last paycheck hostage. They want me to mail back my uniforms first. Which I don't understand because they hand delivered my uniforms to me here in Maryland. Even the seasonal change uniforms. UPS will pick up and deliver, by ground for between $40-$60. In which case they will release my direct deposit and my reimbursement. This pettiness has put me behind with weekly rent, as I am still seeking gainful employment. Any help would be greatly appreciated.





Humbly Submitted,

M. Williams