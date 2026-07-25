Never Give Up Help Austin Keep Fighting

Over 25 procedures. A life-threatening diagnosis. And still… he refuses to give up.

Austin is only 19 years old—but he has already fought battles most people will never face in a lifetime.

From the moment he was born, Austin entered this world with multiple severe medical conditions, including complex congenital heart disease. Doctors gave him a limited life expectancy.

But Austin had other plans.

Over the years, he has endured more than 25 surgeries and procedures involving his heart and vital organs. There have been moments where we nearly lost him—times where he literally had to be brought back.

And yet… every single time—he came back fighting.

That’s who Austin is.





Through every surgery… every setback… every moment where things could’ve gone the other way—

Austin leaned on his faith in God and Jesus Christ.

That’s what carried him.

That’s what kept him here.





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The Weight He Carries

As if that wasn’t enough, Austin also lives with a 130-degree scoliosis curve—a condition so severe it impacts every part of his daily life.

His body has been carrying an extraordinary burden… and still, he pushes forward.

No complaints. No quitting.

His words say it all:

“Never give up.”

And he lives that every single day.





The Fight Right Now

Now Austin is facing another serious challenge.

He is dealing with:

Severe vertigo Partial hearing loss Constant tinnitus (ringing in his ears) Balance and neurological disruption

These episodes are sudden and intense—causing dizziness, disorientation, and loss of stability.

Because of this, Austin can no longer safely drive or function independently the way he wants to.

And that’s been one of the hardest parts for him.

Because all he has ever wanted… is a chance to live a normal life.





Why We’re Asking for Help

Austin has fought his entire life just to be here.

Now he needs support to:

Continue medical care and evaluations Access therapies that can improve his quality of life Cover basic living and transportation needs Give him a real shot at independence

This isn’t just about medical bills.

This is about giving a 19-year-old fighter a chance to actually live.

How You Can Help

If Austin’s story moves you, we are asking you to stand with him.

Donate if you can Share this campaign Keep him in your prayers

Every single action matters.

Final Word

Austin has never quit.

Not through heart failure.

Not through lung complications.

Not through surgeries.

Not through pain most people couldn’t imagine.

He’s still here. Still fighting.

Let’s make sure he doesn’t have to do it alone.

Never give up.















