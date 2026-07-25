GiveSendGo Logo

Never Give Up Help Austin Keep Fighting

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAustin Booth

Never Give Up Help Austin Keep Fighting

Over 25 procedures. A life-threatening diagnosis. And still… he refuses to give up.

Austin is only 19 years old—but he has already fought battles most people will never face in a lifetime.

From the moment he was born, Austin entered this world with multiple severe medical conditions, including complex congenital heart disease. Doctors gave him a limited life expectancy.

But Austin had other plans.

Over the years, he has endured more than 25 surgeries and procedures involving his heart and vital organs. There have been moments where we nearly lost him—times where he literally had to be brought back.

And yet… every single time—he came back fighting.

That’s who Austin is.


Through every surgery… every setback… every moment where things could’ve gone the other way—

Austin leaned on his faith in God and Jesus Christ.

That’s what carried him.

That’s what kept him here.


https://www.fox35orlando.com/news/terminally-ill-florida-teens-wish-to-fly-planes-comes-true


The Weight He Carries

As if that wasn’t enough, Austin also lives with a 130-degree scoliosis curve—a condition so severe it impacts every part of his daily life.

His body has been carrying an extraordinary burden… and still, he pushes forward.

No complaints. No quitting.

His words say it all:

“Never give up.”

And he lives that every single day.


The Fight Right Now

Now Austin is facing another serious challenge.

He is dealing with:

  1. Severe vertigo
  2. Partial hearing loss
  3. Constant tinnitus (ringing in his ears)
  4. Balance and neurological disruption

These episodes are sudden and intense—causing dizziness, disorientation, and loss of stability.

Because of this, Austin can no longer safely drive or function independently the way he wants to.

And that’s been one of the hardest parts for him.

Because all he has ever wanted… is a chance to live a normal life.


Why We’re Asking for Help

Austin has fought his entire life just to be here.

Now he needs support to:

  1. Continue medical care and evaluations
  2. Access therapies that can improve his quality of life
  3. Cover basic living and transportation needs
  4. Give him a real shot at independence

This isn’t just about medical bills.

This is about giving a 19-year-old fighter a chance to actually live.

How You Can Help

If Austin’s story moves you, we are asking you to stand with him.

  1. Donate if you can
  2. Share this campaign
  3. Keep him in your prayers

Every single action matters.

Final Word

Austin has never quit.

Not through heart failure.

Not through lung complications.

Not through surgeries.

Not through pain most people couldn’t imagine.

He’s still here. Still fighting.

Let’s make sure he doesn’t have to do it alone.

Never give up.





Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve