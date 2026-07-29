Never forgotten Always loved

Life can change in an instant. My world was turned upside down after being diagnosed with cancer, and since then every day has become a battle filled with fear, strength, hope, and determination.

I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask others for help, but right now I am fighting not only for my health, but for my family, my future, and the people I love most.

Cancer has affected every part of my life emotionally, physically, and financially. Between medical treatments, medications, appointments, transportation, bills, and everyday living expenses, things have become overwhelming. Through it all, I am trying to stay strong and keep pushing forward one day at a time.

I created this campaign because I truly need support during one of the hardest moments of my life. Every donation, share, prayer, and kind message means more than words can explain. Even if you are unable to donate, simply sharing my story could help reach someone who can.

This journey has shown me how precious life and love really are. No matter what happens, I want this campaign to stand for strength, compassion, and never giving up. Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for supporting me, and for reminding me that even during the darkest moments, no one fights alone.

Always loved. Never forgotten.