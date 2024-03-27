+JMJ+

Grace, Mercy, and Peace to you in our Lord Jesus Christ!

Do you feel called to help support me to get Intensive Neurological Therapy?

At 3-years-old, I had my first traumatic brain injury. A swinging metal horse on a playground hit me full force on the crown of my head and I was rushed to the ER. Throughout school, I was considered bright and creative, but had difficulty with staying seated, focusing, and always needed more time to finish than my peers, especially with reading. I was frequently criticized for not applying myself and not moving more quickly. My poor depth perception and balance problems caused difficulties with my hand-eye coordination.

In college, I was in a car accident where I was hit on the driver's side door and sustained a head and neck injury. My concentration, ability to read, sleep, and balance became far worse than they were before. I started having sleep and memory issues. While I was trying to figure out why things had changed, and at the time hadn’t connected it with my head injuries, my grades plummeted and I failed out of college.

A psychologist who specialized in learning disabilities diagnosed me with ADHD and also said that my reading retention was so poor that I could qualify for a legally blind person and receive the benefit of recorded books and textbooks. He said short-term memory and the way I processed information was below average. The psychologist noted that my IQ test showed above average scoring. I did finish my bachelors degree, but it showed me both my determination and how much more difficult things had become with processing and learning. I’ve never thought I was unintelligent, but I have wondered for awhile if there was anyway to help my brain work better.

In the last several months, I have learned that my suffering is likely less to do with learning disabilities and more to do with the result of the traumatic brain injuries I mentioned above. The good news is that The Neurologic Wellness Institute has a therapy that has proven to help people like me. It has given me hope for being able to read whole books and remembering what I read. And considering continuing my education.

The cost of the whole therapy is $5,095. My insurance will cover $1,750, leaving me with $3,345 to pay out of pocket. It will be another $1,200 or more to pay for travels and accommodations in Chicago. I'm praying for and asking for a total of $4545. If I raise money above the amount I need, I will put it toward another person in need of financial support for medical reasons.

I am praying for you, my dear brothers and sisters. Please pray for me that I will reach my goal and be able to do this therapy soon.

God reward you for your generosity!

In the Merciful Love of Jesus,

Christina



