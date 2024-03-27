Goal:
USD $4,545
Raised:
USD $350
Campaign funds will be received by Christina Barnett
+JMJ+
Grace, Mercy, and Peace to you in our Lord Jesus Christ!
Do you feel called to help support me to get Intensive Neurological Therapy?
At 3-years-old, I had my first traumatic brain injury. A swinging metal horse on a playground hit me full force on the crown of my head and I was rushed to the ER. Throughout school, I was considered bright and creative, but had difficulty with staying seated, focusing, and always needed more time to finish than my peers, especially with reading. I was frequently criticized for not applying myself and not moving more quickly. My poor depth perception and balance problems caused difficulties with my hand-eye coordination.
In college, I was in a car accident where I was hit on the driver's side door and sustained a head and neck injury. My concentration, ability to read, sleep, and balance became far worse than they were before. I started having sleep and memory issues. While I was trying to figure out why things had changed, and at the time hadn’t connected it with my head injuries, my grades plummeted and I failed out of college.
A psychologist who specialized in learning disabilities diagnosed me with ADHD and also said that my reading retention was so poor that I could qualify for a legally blind person and receive the benefit of recorded books and textbooks. He said short-term memory and the way I processed information was below average. The psychologist noted that my IQ test showed above average scoring. I did finish my bachelors degree, but it showed me both my determination and how much more difficult things had become with processing and learning. I’ve never thought I was unintelligent, but I have wondered for awhile if there was anyway to help my brain work better.
In the last several months, I have learned that my suffering is likely less to do with learning disabilities and more to do with the result of the traumatic brain injuries I mentioned above. The good news is that The Neurologic Wellness Institute has a therapy that has proven to help people like me. It has given me hope for being able to read whole books and remembering what I read. And considering continuing my education.
The cost of the whole therapy is $5,095. My insurance will cover $1,750, leaving me with $3,345 to pay out of pocket. It will be another $1,200 or more to pay for travels and accommodations in Chicago. I'm praying for and asking for a total of $4545. If I raise money above the amount I need, I will put it toward another person in need of financial support for medical reasons.
I am praying for you, my dear brothers and sisters. Please pray for me that I will reach my goal and be able to do this therapy soon.
God reward you for your generosity!
In the Merciful Love of Jesus,
Christina
Keeping you in my prayers!
Praying for your treatment and for full healing!
Holding up up in prayer, hope you find healing and grace through this process
