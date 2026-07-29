Netties New Car Fund

My mom has spent the last 3–4 years sacrificing and saving every extra dollar she could to hopefully buy a house of her own one day. To make that possible, she moved in with my sister so she could focus on building her savings and creating a better future for herself.





A few years ago, she bought her very first brand new car — something she worked incredibly hard for and took so much pride in. In November 2025, she finally made her last payment and officially paid it off after years of hard work.





Then on Thursday, May 14th, everything changed.





An SUV turned into oncoming traffic and hit her, totaling the car she had worked so hard for.





Thankfully she’s okay physically, and we’re incredibly grateful for that. But anyone who knows my mom knows how hard she works and how much she sacrifices for the people she loves. Growing up, she always put us first, even when it meant going without herself. She’s the kind of person who takes care of everything and everyone around her without asking for anything in return.





Now I just want to do one thing to support her.





My mom and sister have built an amazing foodie community on TikTok over the last year, and I know how much they genuinely love connecting with people through their content. I’m hoping to help raise money to ease the financial burden of replacing her vehicle after this accident.





Anything helps — donations, shares, prayers, or even just kind words. Thank you for taking the time to read this and for supporting someone who truly deserves it.