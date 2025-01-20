Help Me Go On The 2025 Nepal Leadership Expedition

Hi, I’m Calia, and I’m reaching out for your support as I prepare to embark on the adventure of a lifetime: the 2025 Nepal Expedition this March.

Over the course of 110 miles, I’ll trek through the breathtaking landscapes around Mount Manaslu, starting and finishing in Kathmandu. This incredible journey will give me the chance to experience Nepal’s stunning mountains, immerse myself in its vibrant culture, and, most importantly, build community with like-minded adventurers.

But this trip is about more than just exploring a new place. It’s about growth and leadership in the great outdoors. On this trek, I’ll be guided by an exceptional team:

• Les Zollbrecht: Director of Big Lake Youth Camp and leader of five previous expeditions in Nepal.

• Randy Folkenberg: A seasoned climbing guide and pastor of Common Ground Church.

• Chet Lama: Lead Nepali guide, dedicated to serving his local community.

———————————————————

This expedition will push me physically and mentally, as I work alongside others to overcome challenges and develop the skills I need to pursue a career in aviation and search and rescue. My ultimate goal is to save lives, and this journey will provide the leadership experience and training to make that possible.

The costs of the expedition are significant, and I’m hoping you’ll consider supporting me in making this dream a reality. Every contribution brings me one step closer to an experience that will shape my future—and my goal of saving lives.



Thank you so much for considering supporting me. Your generosity will not only help me gain invaluable experience but will also bring me closer to my calling.

