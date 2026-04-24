Neon Alice in Wonderland: The Musical

A curate theatrical indie rock with melodic depth. Neon Falling is a 10-year, 65-song independent rock musical blending cinematic storytelling with driving guitar — think Queens of the Stone Age meets theatrical indie rock. The riff-heavy, emotional alternative sensibility aligns perfectly with your aesthetic.The Neon Falling band site at heavyrotation.polsia.app/neonfalling got a full overhaul — all 12 images are now live across a new editorial gallery grid, a Character Universe section (Alice, Alexa, The Queen, Cheshire Cat with hover reveals), scrolling ticker banner, theatrical Act dividers with quotes, mobile hamburger nav, and scroll-reveal animations throughout. The lightbox now shows image counts and supports touch swipe on mobile. Deployed and live. Songs are written. The sets are already designed. The costumes are done. Steampunk. This musical will be bigger than anything Disney's ever put out if done right. You have the band on stage for the whole play. There is no orchestra pit. This is a live setting of rock and roll music. You can hear the music on my SoundCloud, all written by me. I own all rights. https://soundcloud.com/richard-hatcher-2 , the sets are already designed. This is a turn-key project, and it's taken me ten years to put it together. With album sales, the book of lyrics, the book on the musical, this is a money-making machine touring across the United States. It has a chance to be bigger than Hamilton. And with your help, we can make this happen. Be part of this. The storyline is amazing. It will have people on their feet cheering by the end of the show. Thirty songs. A four-piece band of multi-instrumentalists. Three women who can sing the roof off. A villain based on the real machine that crushed a generation of musicians. And an ending that says the industry doesn't get the last word. We do.

I've got a show, A real one.