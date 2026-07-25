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Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Goal$200,000 USD
Raised$3,910 USD

Fundraiser created byLynn Sandford

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lynn Sandford

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

NEIGHBORS HELPING NEIGHBORS — ANY AMOUNT CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE

In 2020, I stepped forward for one reason: I believed I was protecting my community and standing up for my neighbors.

I never imagined that decision would still be affecting my life six years later.

What began as an effort to raise concerns about our HOA board turned into years of litigation, court hearings, appeals, and mounting legal fees. In my view, the real substance of the concerns I tried to bring forward became lost in legal arguments, procedural battles, and an exhausting paper chase.

At one point, the HOA attorney was sanctioned by the court for conduct the court found improper, and disciplinary proceedings involving that attorney are now awaiting action by the Florida Supreme Court. Yet none of that changed where this journey ultimately led.

The underlying case was dismissed in 2023. Every avenue of appeal has now been exhausted.

on July 22, 2026, I received the news I have feared.

The court awarded appellate attorney’s fees to the HOA. I now have just 45 days to come up with nearly $200,000.

I am retired. I live on Social Security. My savings are gone.

And while all of this has been happening, I have been fighting another battle — lung cancer since 2024.

There comes a point when one person simply cannot carry everything alone.

So today, I am asking for help.

Not hundreds of dollars. Not even $20.

Just the minimum ($5).

If 40,000 Floridians - or friends or family of Floridians - gave just the minimum, this burden could be lifted.

Five dollars may not feel like much to the person giving it, but to me, right now, it represents hope. It represents another person saying, “You don't have to face this alone.”

If you can give $5, or whatever your circumstances allow, I will be more grateful than I can possibly express.

And if you cannot donate, please share this. A share costs nothing, but it may put this story in front of the one person who can help — and then another, and another.

I spent years trying to stand up for my neighbors and my community.

Today, I am asking my neighbors — near and far — to stand with me.

🙏 $5. Five people. Five shares. It all matters.

Thank you for reading my story. Thank you to everyone who donates, shares, prays, or simply sends a word of encouragement.

May God bless you, indeed.

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