Neighborly Aid (Home Fire)

Hi everyone! Reaching out in Hope & expectation that we’ll join together, lending a helping hand to my dear neighbors. Unfortunately, I was a witness as the tragedy unfolded. By no means are they at fault. They were inside the home with a worker in their garage, working on their car as the fire started & quickly spread. Thank God no one was hurt, but a great deal of their possessions are now gone.





As God’s children, we’re all one body. My ask is that whatever you may feel led to give — whether it’s a donation, sharing this link or sending up a prayer — please take the time to do so. They would greatly appreciate it.





Don't be afraid, for I am with you.

Don't be discouraged, for I am your

God.

I will strengthen you and help you.

I will hold you up with my victorious

right hand.





Isaiah 41:10





❤️





These funds will be sent directly to Tamara Whitley, the wife and owner impacted by this tragedy. The funds will be used for deposits for their rental property while there home is being rebuilt, costs for their cars, & more. God bless each & every one of you who's played a part in contributing to their recovery!