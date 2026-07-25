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Nehemiah Lee

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created bylorraine vasquez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sarah Vasquez

Nehemiah Lee

Our family is asking for your prayers. ❤️

On June 19, 2026, at 3:30 a.m., my daughter, Sarah (Vasquez) O'Mearlaigh, went into labor. Sarah and Brian made their way to the birthing center, where she labored naturally for 13 long hours, enduring both back and front labor without any pain medication. After everything she went through, the doctors determined that a C-section was the safest option.


At 5:50 p.m., our precious grandson, Nehemiah Lee O'Mearlaigh, entered the world in a breech delivery.

Looking back, we can already see God's hand over Nehemiah's life. During delivery, we learned that he had a true knot in his umbilical cord—something that could have had devastating consequences. Yet God sustained him, protected him, and brought him safely into this world. We know without a doubt that the Lord has been watching over this precious little boy from the very beginning, and we believe He is still writing Nehemiah's story.


Shortly after he was born, Nehemiah was transferred to another hospital and admitted to the NICU because he needed help breathing. He has been diagnosed with Pierre Robin Syndrome, a congenital condition characterized by a small lower jaw, a tongue that falls back into the throat, and often a cleft palate. These challenges make breathing and feeding very difficult.


Right now, sweet Nehemiah is on a CPAP to help him breathe and is receiving nutrition through a feeding tube. While there are still many unknowns, we are choosing faith over fear and trusting God with every step ahead.


The photos we're sharing are just a glimpse into this journey. They capture the quiet moments that words can't fully describe—Brian holding his son for the first time, Sarah and Brian loving on their baby through wires and monitors, prayers whispered over him, and the unwavering love they have for their little miracle. While this isn't the beginning they imagined, it is already becoming a beautiful testimony of faith, courage, and God's faithfulness.


Sarah and Brian are spending every moment they can by Nehemiah's side. The frequent trips back and forth to the hospital, along with gas, meals, and other unexpected expenses, are creating a financial burden during an already overwhelming time.


If God places it on your heart, would you consider blessing this young family during this season? No gift is too small. Every dollar helps ease the burden so they can focus on what matters most—being with Nehemiah.


Most of all, we ask for your prayers.

Please pray:

  1. ❤️ For complete healing for Nehemiah.
  2. 🙏 For wisdom for his doctors, nurses, and specialists.
  3. 💙 For strength, peace, and rest for Sarah and Brian.
  4. ✨ That God's presence would be felt in every room, every decision, and every step of this journey.
  5. ❤️ That Nehemiah will breathe and eat on his own and continue growing stronger every day.


Yesterday, one of the nurses shared that she could see Nehemiah staying in the NICU until around his two-month mark. We are thankful for the incredible care he's receiving, but we also know the Great Physician.


We serve a God who still performs miracles. The same God who sustained Nehemiah through a true knot in his umbilical cord is the same God who is holding him now. We are believing for complete healing, for milestones to be met sooner than expected, and for a testimony that will bring glory to God. We trust His timing, His plan, and His promises.


Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for every prayer, every share, every encouraging message, and every gift. Your love, support, and faith alongside us mean more than words can express. ❤️


"The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still." — Exodus 14:14

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