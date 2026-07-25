Needs help securing my education

Hi my name is Marisha , and I'm currently pursuing a degree in cybersecurity. I'm passionate about building a career dedicated to protecting people, businesses, and communities from cyber threats and helping make our digital world safer. I'm raising funds to help cover the cost of tuition, books, technology, and certification fees so I can focus on my goals. Every contribution, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to completing my education and creating a better future. If you're unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean so much. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and belief in my future.