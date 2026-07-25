I need vehicle for safe transportation

UPDATE: my overall debit is too high for consolidation, to even lower my monthly payments





UPDATE: My grandfather passed June 16th and his funeral was June 30th









Currently I'm a disabled 41 year old. My income is less than $1,000 a month.

I pay half of the household bills. Which depending on utilities can range between $700-$775 (occasionally it will be higher or slightly lower)





I am trying to reduce my debit on care credit and on a credit card that covers things I've run out of cash for such as groceries, gas, my service animals care (food, heartworm protection, general vet care), and pouring money in to my truck that's a '94 F-150 with over 255,000 miles. This was my daddy's truck and the onlything I got from the estate.





I sometimes have to cancel an appointment because I physically cannot climb in. I would like to get a resonable cheap used car that's reliable.





Unfortunately, I do not have the funds to either outright buy or put a down payment on one.





And due to me being on SSI I'm locked in under there rules of things I'm not allowed to do or have. Such as more than 1 vehicle with another that would be only used occasionally. I'm also not allowed to have more than a total of $2,000 dollars in my bank account.





Which combined allows me little I can do to leave me more than 30-40 a month, because of other things I need during the month.





If you could help I would be much appreciative.





If I reach my goal, it would stop the streaming circle I'm in.





Any amount would be great thank you