Needing to get my car running

I have a 2009 Chevy Traverse with several issues I am needing a complete Air Conditioner replacement the front and rear are out there is several rust areas on the frame that need to be addressed heat shields and exhaust are in poor shape Alternator needs to be replaced and AC condenser and fan oil leak needs to be replaced belts and a tune up and leak traced in radiator reservoir. And battery is needing replaced and transmission needs addressed and brakes shocks and fuel pump. . I have to use it for doctors appoints and it's too hot to even drive it it's paid for and just needs more I maintenance than my fixed income i can afford. I can order the majority of the parts from Ebay but the labor and time to fix it would be lengthy. I never like to ask for help but I really need my vehicle. I can not afford to trade or have a monthly payment. And I do not work due to disability.