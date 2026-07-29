Needing riliable transpotation for work commute

Hello my names james. I am atarting this fundraiser to hopefully get enough to get transportation for my self and fix my wifes headgasket in her car. We are both out of transportation and working jobs close to home. I am a licensed electrician and her a caregiver but cannot make any commute for work outside the small town we live in. The past year has been one vehicle misfortune after another and we have exhausted all our immediate sources of transportation that we could fall back on in emergencies. Our loss of income due to our vehicle situation has made us living paycheck to paycheck we no room to save money for anything. Im the bull headed type but ive finally come to know i cant get out of this alone and am asking for help. I dont expect anyone to be obligated to donate but if you share this the more people see it the small donations might atleast get my wifes vehicle fixed and we can work on it from there. Thank you all for your time and may you be blessed