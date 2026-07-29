Needing help with rebuilding after all my surgerys

My name is Christopher. Ive been having vascular problems in my right arm and right leg. Ive been through 13 surgeries since 2024. My last surgeries where at Saint Joseph's hospital in tacoma. I had five surgeries by the amazing vascular team there and they saved my leg. Ironically my career is in the prosthetics and orthotic field. In the last year I havent been able to work and have had a hard time financially. Im now in wheeler Texas ans my femoral by pass I had is failing and possibly going to loose my lower leg .my quality of life will be better but it will take 6 months before I can begin the prosthetic fitting and be up and around. I need help with funds for starting over and rebuilding a life in Texas. Im grateful for prayer and anything that can help. Thank you in advance