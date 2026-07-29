Needing help with legal fees to get my daughter

I'm asking for any help for attorney fees to get my little girl back. She is 7. I was told I have a good case to win her back, but the funds is at least 7k not to mention the complexity of unraveling everything. If anything is leftover I will pay it forward. I was going through a divorce in another state and relocated to Oklahoma, the aunt had filed a fraudulent guardianship behind my back I never consented to nor was I ever served, I was served restraining order paperwork with no merit, she's trying to take away my rights.. all under the court where her husbands family has a lot of influence. I never been heard fairly once and I have proof of everything. She has legally taken my child from a loving and fit mother and the court has allowed it. She is native American and Spanish and anyone knows of places to take this on i would love to know. I need my babygirl back where she has always been. With me. Anything is appreciated. Thank you.