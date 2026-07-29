Needing help with bills

2 years ago I got hurt at work, going through all the bs with work comp put me in more pain as they didn’t listen it has been two years since I have been able to work and provide we have sold everything we could to stay ahead of the mounting bills and I am still waiting on ssdi but hat takes a lot of time. All I want is to get better and back to work but that’s a ways off still. Just had my second hip replaced and going back to the back surgeon soon.