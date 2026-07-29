Needing help to pay for car repairs

I have a 2014 Honda Civic LX, and I have numerous repairs that need to be made.

These include the following:





Replace the Drive Belt: $185.34





Replace Break Pads and Rotors: $547.50





CV Axles and Drive Shaft: $531.52





Oil Leak: $1,000.00

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$2,264.36

I'm setting a goal of $2,500.00 to cover any incidental expenses.



