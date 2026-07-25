Needing help moving forward

My name is Samuel Williamson Sr, looking for help to assist with some trouble back in 2019 coping the murder of my son; moving onto another relationship and my emotions mixed with drugs taking over. Today I've grown up, healed and whole within myself, I have completely changed my life around and really want to get the trouble off my back so I can get into a career of mental health as the book that I have written is speaking about. The funds that I am trying to raise are all legal fees to help get this monkey off my back. I am trying to work at a mental hospital and per my background I cannot until this matter is taken care of. I am desperate to get outside of who I used to be and step into what I'm called to be and this is the Gap on which I'm trying to bridge. The name of my book I wrote on my story is called W.H.E.T.T standing for "When Heaven Eliminated Toxic Triggers" published in 2023 as a way to forgive myself and push forward to being everything that God has called me into. I have a lawyer that is willing to get this taken care of for me and put me on the direction of true freedom. 7,500 is the only thing standing in the way when I live pay check to pay check and at the current moment struggle to make ends meet. The fundraiser will not benefit my life other than paying the legal fees to get the ball rolling. So here I am stepping out on faith that my past will not define who I'm only becoming day by day.