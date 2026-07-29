Needing help for a home for me and my boys

I grew up in a very dysfunctional home and lost my dad when I was 13. Mom struggled hard to raise 4 kids and just had to take early retirement and she didn’t get much a month after that. Her little 200, 000 she got is run out. And she needs help bc she only gets 1300 a month now. And I’m trying to find better work that pays good and be able to find a home that we can all live in together. Me and my boys and mom. Everything so expensive. We don’t have family that can help. I have two boys, and they need to have a stable home where we aren’t scared to get kicked out every month bc we can’t afford everything thing. It’s so scary. We barely ever have money for food. I went and pawned my car title and only got 1654 and now scared to lose my car bc I can’t pay back the 1900 something. My kids father is not in the picture but one, and child support is 200. I also had a rare gum disease that I had to get dentures and screw in bottoms. I had an uncle that had paid for my post and surgery. But now he can’t afford the rest of the price of my teeth. And so I can’t even get my temporary screw ins and finish the process. Have the post just not the teeth yet. And that’s 6000 for the rest of that. The stress of needing a home that’s 3 bed rooms and my car not getting repowed from Title max and not having my teeth put in now bc of my job, is the post stressful thing right now. My son had a bike accident and busted his front grown up tooth out and can’t even get him a flipper is so scary. I feel like a failure to my family. But all I want to do is be the best mother and daughter I can. I try to just leave it in Gods hands but I can’t help but to stress out. We are behind on so many bills and so scared of being homeless and having my kids taken bc no home. I can’t afford two rents. This is why I pray anyone can pray for us or help us in a any small way you can would be such a huge blessing. I do believe if we can get on ur feet, things will be so much better and I will be able to keep it going. I just want my kids to have a better structured life and see that things can work out. And to my mom, she worked so hard not having my dad to help and he didn’t have any life insurance to help her at that time. But I want to be able to help my mother like she did for her kids. I’m sorry I’m not the best writer or grammar so please forgive me. I know I’m asking for a lot but anything that can help my mom and kids is the most immediate important thing I pray for. Thank you and for bless you all.

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my cell phone number is (205)597-1409

Email: robinerinwest@gmail.com.