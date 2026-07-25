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Needing help catching up with my rent please!

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTalia Sanford

Fundraiser funds will be received by Talia Sanford

Needing help catching up with my rent please!

Hello everyone, my name is Talia and I am currently struggling like everyone else in this world. I was in nursing school working at VUMC for a year and a few months. I got transferred to another department because the department I was in I was no longer to work those hours due to my school schedule. The department I transferred to told me they would work with my school schedule which is the only reason I transferred and that didn't happen. So to make sure I stay in school I quit that job for a lower paying job because that was all I could find at the time. The hours I ended up working there still dis not work with my schedule so I just took a break from school because I am not behind on certain things including rent. I gave my current job a two weeks notice because they start cutting hours and I was only making 14 an hour so I picked up shifts with Amazon at night. Amazon starts sending you gome or only give you 20 hours and the distance i was driving wasn't worth it and I was exhausted. The new job I just started was supposed to be full time but I am now receiving part time hours. Its very frustrating because im trting to get ahead. I uber eat on the side but my car isn't the best so I cant uber much and I dont have insurance anymore because I am behind. I am picking up jobs just to make ends meet and I really could use a blessing. I have pictures of paystubs and my offer letter. I tried to get rental assistance and most places aren't accepting applications at the moment or they want you to have an eviction notice. I was getting paid by weekly and my rent is 1461. Anything will help. Thank you!

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