Needing help after husband suffered a stroke

Life can change in the blink of an eye, and right now our family is facing one of the hardest seasons we’ve ever known.





My husband recently suffered a stroke that has completely changed our lives. Since the stroke, he has lost vision, has very limited use of his right hand, and is currently unable to work. Overnight, the person who was our primary source of income became someone needing constant medical care, therapy, appointments, and support.





I am disabled myself and survive on disability income, so trying to manage everyday living expenses, household bills, transportation, medications, and upcoming medical costs has become overwhelming. We are currently waiting on insurance approvals and assistance programs, including food stamps, but those processes take time and the bills are continuing to pile up while our income has been drastically reduced.





We are doing everything we possibly can to stay afloat and make ends meet, but the reality is that we simply cannot do this alone right now.





We never imagined we would be in a position where we needed to ask for help, but today we are humbly reaching out to our community, friends, family, and anyone willing to help us through this difficult season.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward:

• Medical bills and doctor visits

• Medications and rehabilitation needs

• Household bills and utilities

• Food, gas, and daily living expenses while my husband recovers





If you are unable to donate, we completely understand and would deeply appreciate prayers and shares to help our story reach others.





We are holding onto hope, fighting every day to keep going, and praying for healing, stability, and brighter days ahead.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, prayers, and support during one of the most difficult times of our lives.