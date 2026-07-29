🙏Needing emergency dental work done 🙏

Hi everyone my name is Anita Danyel Moyer I'm 49 I'm on SSI so my income is is barely enough to get by and I suddenly am experiencing excruciating pain where I have two broken teeth I can't eat or drink or even rinse my mouth mouth out it hurting so bad I don't have Health insurance yet I'm new to texas plus Medicaid would not cover a root canal and surgery to extract the other plus my two front teeth are needing urgent care as well because the enamel is so warn away as a baby and a young child I was not given enough calcium and it eventually has really caught up to me years of having like soft spots on my teeth as a child and now though I take as good of care of myself as I can I'm in a very desperate situation I need a bit of work done and it is an emergency but the ER will not do any kind of dental work whatsoever and I did not qualify for financing so I thought maybe this would be a possible way to get help I so sadly need I'm so faithful so so spiritual, giving and caring I really am such a sweet person sometimes I think it can make life harder but I think I deserve the loving blessing of help to get me to a dentist and save my poor teeth well thank you to whoever reads this know I am so grateful even if my attempts do not raise dentist money that the love of good Christian people reading this may send good positive vibes out into the Universe that we all somehow are always ok!!!! Thank You God Bless You