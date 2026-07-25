NEEDING A SAFE, FRESH START

I am starting over at leaving a years long abusive relationship. I have suffered a myriad of horrible physical, emotional and mental abuse at the ands of my now ex. I am physically as well as deep emotional and mental scars. I lived in constant fear every single day. I almost died at the hands of my abuser. I am trying to get the funds to start over, to get to a safe place and to obtain the documents and other thing's needed to begin my new life. If you or anyone you know has ever went through domestic violence, you know how difficult it can be to get away and start over. I'm asking please, for help to start my new life.