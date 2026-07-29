Needing a little help to take care of some bills

I found out in Nov. Of 24 that I had bone cancer. It floored me. I wouldnt even let the doctor say cancer. I was mad, terrified, and feeling like I had just lost everything. All the things I've heard about cancer and its effects on the body. I just didn't know where to go. I was numb. I have no family and it kept creeping into my brain about who was going to look after me when I got to bad to do it on my own. I have some outstanding bills and just need some money to live on. I dont want to over do it. I just want to be able to make ends meet. A few times anyways. It's been almost two years since that day in the doctors office. I'm still able to do pretty much for myself. It's not like I thought. Thank God. I want to go ahead and thank everyone for their prayers and any contributions that are made. God bless everyone....Shane