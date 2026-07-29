Needing a little help

My name is Aarika Hawkins and Im trying to start a small business as a way to rebuild my life after a few set backs. Due to some bad choices in my past that now has me a registered drug felon has made it very difficult to find stable work.I dont want to go back to that way of life.Im determined to create a positive future for myself. Im asking today for your support to help me get the right support to get the things I would need to start this process started. Ill be able to serve my community better and to help me prove Iwas worth taken a chance on.